Two police officers killed in second attack in a week in Karachay–Cherkessia

Two police officers have been killed in a gunfight with a group of gunmen suspected of killing two other officers in the week prior in Karachay–Cherkessia.

The five assailants were killed after attacking a traffic patrol and killing two patrol officers in Mara-Ayagy, a village in the centre of the republic on Monday morning.

They critically injured another patrol officer, two traffic officers, and a member of the Russian guard.

Following the attack, Karachay–Cherkessia’s Investigative Committee identified the assailants as the same group that attacked and killed two police officers the previous week in Karachaevsk, south of Mara-Ayagy.

The authorities in the republic last week launched a criminal case against the five suspects, men aged 27–35, on charges of an attempt on the life of law enforcement officers, illegally carrying and storing weapons and ammunition, and theft of firearms and ammunition.

It is unclear if the assailants were part of a larger group.