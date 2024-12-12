Media logo

Unity – National Movement office in Gori attacked

by OC Media

Early this morning, according to opposition aligned TV channel Mtavari Arkhi, surveillance camera footage showed a masked individual allegedly setting off pyrotechnics near the opposition group Unity — National Movement (UNM) office in Gori, causing one of its windows to shatter.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident under Article 187 of the Criminal Code, which refers to damage or destruction of property, media reported, adding that the incident occurred late at night, when party members were no longer in the office.

OC Media
Editor‘s Picks

