‘We will not let Georgia down’, German MEP says
Terry Reintke, an MEP from the German Greens, has also expressed support for the protesters in Georgia, stating that they are fighting for a European future.
‘Georgia’s future lies within the European Union’, she said during her speech in the European Parliament, condemning election violations, as well as violence against peaceful protesters and independent media.
In Georgia people are taking to the streets to fight for a European future.— Terry Reintke (@TerryReintke) December 18, 2024
We stand by their side.
We will not let Georgia down in this crucial moment for the country.
We will support the struggle for freedom and democracy🇬🇪🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/KYU681tEtQ
