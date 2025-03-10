Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Tuesday, 11 March 2025
Armenia * On Monday, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India, Ararat Mirzoyan and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, met in New Delhi and signed two agreements. They signed cooperation agreements between the Sushma Sawaraj Institute of Foreign Service of India’s Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School. They also signed a memorandum of understanding between health and medical institutions in the two countries. * During his speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs,