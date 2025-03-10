Media logo
Daily Brief

Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * On Monday, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India, Ararat Mirzoyan and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, met in New Delhi and signed two agreements. They signed cooperation agreements between the Sushma Sawaraj Institute of Foreign Service of India’s Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School. They also signed a memorandum of understanding between health and medical institutions in the two countries. * During his speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs,

Daily Brief

Monday, 10 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * On Saturday, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev stated that the ongoing trial of Armenians in Azerbaijan ‘reveal[s] significant facts’ regarding Armenia’s state ‘responsibility for its military aggression and occupation’. Commenting on concerns expressed by Armenia’s leadership, Hajiyev said that the Armenian side launched ‘a new propaganda campaign against the trial, interfering in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs’. Armenia * Kantsasar, an Armenian magazine based in Syri

Daily Brief

Friday, 7 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Russia is demanding that Georgia ‘delimit the border’ with Abkhazia and South Ossetia and commit to ‘not using force’. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement following the Geneva format meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. * On Thursday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, during which the two ministers ‘exchanged views on the bilateral agenda and regional issues’. They also discussed the ‘upc

Daily Brief

Thursday, 6 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The 63rd round of the Geneva discussions were held on 4–5 March, with delegations from Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Russia, Georgia, the US, the UN, the EU, and the OSCE participating. All parties confirmed their interest in resuming the work of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism in the Gali (Gal) District. The next round of discussions is expected to be held in June 2025. * On Wednesday, the Armenian Defence Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani accusations that Armenia on Tuesda

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijani and Georgian parliaments sign memorandum of cooperation

Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Azerbaijan and North Macedonia end visa regime for official passport holders

Three Georgian citizens detained in South Ossetia, two remain in custody

Azerbaijani opposition leader Tofig Yagublu sentenced to nine years in prison

Georgian Dream announces new legislative amendments tightening drug policy

Conflicting reports of Armenians among those killed in Syria violence, as the situation remains ‘concerning’

Azerbaijan calls for extradition of Armenian war crime suspects

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 12 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org