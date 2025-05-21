Wednesday, 21 May 2025

Tuesday, 20 May 2025
Regional * Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has met with his Abkhazian counterpart Odyssey Bigvava and the State Advisor to the President of South Ossetia Konstantin Kochiev in Moscow ahead of the next round of Geneva discussions scheduled for June. During the meeting, the parties outlined their main priority for the ensuing negotiations — ensuring lasting security for Abkhazia and South Ossetia — and calling for the demarcation of borders with Georgia. The three also discussed