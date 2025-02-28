Wednesday, 5 March 2025

Tuesday, 4 March 2025
Regional * On Monday, at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for the immediate release of all prisoners ‘arbitrarily detained in Azerbaijan, including ethnic Armenians’. Türk also commented on the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying that he was following it ‘closely’. * In response, Aykhan Hajizada, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, said that the Armenians being tried were accused or convict