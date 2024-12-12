Media logo

Western diplomats attend court hearing of beaten protester

by OC Media

Western diplomats including from the Estonian, American, and Dutch embassies will attend the trial in Tbilisi City Court of businessperson Avtandil Kuchava, IPN reports. Kuchava was arrested on 30 November on charges of disobeying police during a protest.

Kuchava’s lawyer, Tata Chankvetadze, reportedly stated that her client was physically assaulted by police officers resulting in him being taken directly to a medical facility after his arrest.

His lawyer reportedly added that Kuchava was unable to attend court because of his injuries.

