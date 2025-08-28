Media logo
OC Insider

What is the value of a genocidal tyrant recognising the genocide of my people?

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

A day after the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in April, I found myself at the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.

Despite it being the day after,  there was still a flow of people going up and down the hill where the memorial is located. Many came carrying flowers and taking a quiet moment to reflect on one of the greatest, if not the greatest, tragedies in Armenian history.

On display in the park adjacent to the memorial were the flags of countries that officially recognise the Armenian Genocide. I paused for a moment, looking at the short rows of flags — just over 30 — taking in, visually, how limited that number still is.

Years ago, as a teenager, with little understanding of international politics, I was deeply disappointed to learn that Israel, of all coutries, did not recognise the Armenian Genocide. As a nation who had endured a similar atrocity, I naively believed they could truly relate to our pain and acknowledge it with solidarity.

Years later, following all the failed attempts, some form of recognition has eventually come, but it has not brought any joy to my heart.

Earlier this week Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to recognise the Armenian Genocide while speaking on a podcast.

This casual format, which appeared to emerge spontaneously, was accompanied with disinformation that the Israeli Parliament had already passed a resolution recognising the genocide. On top of that, it came in an inappropriate venue — during an interview with the controversial US podcaster Patrick Bet-David, known for spreading conspiracy theories and giving a platform to Holocaust deniers.

Putting the formalities aside, I can’t ignore the elephant in the room.

Recognising a tragedy of such scale should mean taking a principled stance against genocide ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, AGAINST ANYONE. It should signal a commitment to preventing similar atrocities in the future. But if Netanyahu’s government is currently orchestrating a genocide in Gaza, what moral value does his recognition hold?

Moreover, the apparent recognition came after Israel sold weapons to Azerbaijan, the very weapons which were used against my people, playing a crucial role in the defeat of Armenians in the second Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020 and an eventual ethnic cleansing of the region a few years later.

The tragedy Netanyahu claims to acknowledge includes the suffering of our ancestors, including of my great-grandparents who survived the genocide. And yet, their memory is used as a pawn in a political game that betrays everything that remembrance and recognition should stand for.

OC Insider
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
438 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

OC Insider

The two-faced Khamzat Chimaev

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova

The first championship belt in Chechnya’s history went to Khamzat Chimaev, a close friend of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, on Saturday. In the main fight of the evening, Chimaev faced South African Dricus du Plessis and scored an emphatic victory. The win was clean, the fight spectacular — but behind it all lay numerous nuances. To begin with, Chimaev, like many other Russian athletes, had long been banned from entering the US. It seems the ban was lifted for him personally thanks to the interve

OC Insider

OC Media breaks down the Aliyev–Pashinyan–Trump meeting in Washington

Avatar
by OC Media

Last Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump held historic talks on a peace settlement in Washington. The meeting resulted in the signing of a seven-point declaration, the initialing (not signing) of a 17-part peace agreement, and the establishment of a plan for a yet-unnamed US company to manage a route from Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory. OC Media breaks down what was agreed upon, the

OC Insider

In Georgia, a police officer’s cheek ranks above all

Avatar
by Mikheil Gvadzabia

It was hard to find anyone around me who had positive expectations about journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli’s trial. Her colleagues and friends, whom I had spoken to since her detention, especially in the final week leading up to the verdict, were emotionally preparing themselves for the worst-case scenario: The court would agree with the prosecution’s claim that the slap Amaghlobeli gave to Batumi Police Chief Irakli Dgebuadze after a heated exchange should be considered an ‘assault on a police offi

OC Insider

Why I’m begging the universe for Azerbaijan not to recognise the Circassian Genocide

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka

Yes, I’m back again with yet another newsletter about the Circassian Genocide. I promise, I’m not trying to meet any quotas and Robin is not forcing me to write these at gunpoint. I’ve just been in a perpetual state of annoyance ever since I read this article on APA, an Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet, about how important it was for the world to recognise the Circassian Genocide as ‘another stain on Russia’. Important context: APA’s content is objectively not journalism — it’s drivel di

Most Popular

News Stories

Azerbaijan and Uganda to cooperate in mineral production and infrastructure development

Georgian civil society organisations to keep working despite accounts freeze

Police detain participants of mass brawl on border of Ingushetia and North Ossetia

What is the value of a genocidal tyrant recognising the genocide of my people?

Thursday, 28 August 2025

Turkey condemns Netanyahu’s apparent recognition of the Armenian Genocide

Review | Dagny, or a Love Feast — a postmodern toast to myth and memory in Georgia

Aliyev says he still wants ‘Zangezur corridor’, claiming it would also benefit Armenia

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

What is the value of a genocidal tyrant recognising the genocide of my people?

Arshaluys Barseghyan

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 28 August 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org