Wife of detained politician suspects she is being surveilled

Elene Krotento-Kasradze, the wife of detained opposition member Vepkhia Kasradze, has claimed that after her husband;s arrest, authorities came to search her home and have been surveilling her ever since.

According to the TV Formula, during the search, Krotento-Kasradze was told to ‘stay calm and there will be no problems’.

Krotento-Kasradze said that the day after the search, she noticed ‘several individuals’ watching her home. ‘The third day, there were even more, almost 7–8 people, and a jeep was parked’, she said.

‘Whenever I went out, they were always watching me, I could feel it’, she said.

Krotento-Kasradze said the surveillance could be related to her role as an observer during the October parliamentary elections, during which she provided information to foreign missions about the electoral process.

Krotento-Kasradze’s husband Vepkhia Kasradze was detained along with another member of the Lelo Party on 4 December, the same day police conducted raids of opposition party offices and the homes of several activists.

Vepkhia Kasradze has been accused, along with several others, of organising and leading group violence. According to his lawyer Kakha Kozhoridze, he has gone on hunger strike.