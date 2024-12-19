Media logo

Wife of detained politician suspects she is being surveilled

Avatar
by OC Media

Elene Krotento-Kasradze, the wife of detained opposition member Vepkhia Kasradze, has claimed that after her husband;s arrest, authorities came to search her home and have been surveilling her ever since.

According to the TV Formula, during the search, Krotento-Kasradze was told to ‘stay calm and there will be no problems’.

Krotento-Kasradze said that the day after the search, she noticed ‘several individuals’ watching her home. ‘The third day, there were even more, almost 7–8 people, and a jeep was parked’,  she said.

‘Whenever I went out, they were always watching me, I could feel it’, she said.

Krotento-Kasradze said the surveillance could be related to her role as an observer during the October parliamentary elections, during which she provided information to foreign missions about the electoral process.

Krotento-Kasradze’s husband Vepkhia Kasradze was detained along with another member of the Lelo Party on 4 December, the same day police conducted raids of opposition party offices and the homes of several activists.

Vepkhia Kasradze has been accused, along with several others, of organising and leading group violence. According to his lawyer Kakha Kozhoridze, he has gone on hunger strike.

Avatar
OC Media
2649 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Yerevan’s ‘unhealthy’ air provokes harsh reactions from residents

US Helsinki Commission warns of global consequences if Georgian Dream prevails

Thursday, 19 December 2024

Georgia live updates | TBC and BoG offer money to ‘people affected’

Georgian Dream’s ‘alternative facts’ machine

Azerbaijani public awaits answers after deadly police shooting

Abzas Media trial begins in Baku

Opinion | Chechen women are speaking up, but is anybody listening?

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter