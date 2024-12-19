Working group to amend content of controversial foreign agent law
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset has stated that the Georgian government has promised to amend the content of the controversial Foreign Agent Law, for which a working group will be established by representatives of Georgia and the Council of Europe, local media reported.
Berset said that the working group will include the Venice Commission.
The law was adopted against the backdrop of mass protests and resistance from civil society, opposition parties, and international partners.
