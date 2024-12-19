Zourabichvili addresses supporters from stage set up by the City Hall

In an unexpected move, President Salome Zourabichvili has addressed demonstrators who marched to her residence from a stage set up by the Tbilisi City Hall for the Christmas Village events.

The march of Kakhetians stopped on their way towards the parliament at Orbeliani Palace, Zourabichvili's residence, to show support for the president.

Upon their arrival, the president emerged from her residence and made her way to the nearby stage. Initially, city hall staff in uniforms, including one in a balaclava, tried to prevent her from ascending the stage. However, the president’s security detail intervened, ensuring her access to the stage.

‘This place is ours, this stage is ours, they can’t arrest it!’ Zourabichvili declared, referring to earlier reports that police had impounded a truck carrying equipment for her scheduled speech on Rustaveli Avenue at 21:00

‘Orbeliani Square, the palace, this place is ours, it’s yours!’ she said, receiving applause and cheers of support from the gathered people.

Amid the ongoing protests, the Christmas Village has become a ْsubject of controversy and a symbol of the government's disregard for people’s anger. As a result, several businesses have refused to participate in it.