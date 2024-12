President Salome Zourabichvili has joined the crowd at Tbilisi’s Dry Bridge, where participants — like those on other bridges in Tbilisi and in various Georgian cities and towns — are preparing to form a human chain, the ‘chain of unity for Georgia’, by standing hand-in-hand to symbolise the nation’s unity in support of its path towards the EU.

President Salome Zourabichvili at the human 'chain of unity' protest in Tbilisi on 28 December. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.