Zourabichvili to hold ‘large-scale meetings with different segments of society’

Georgia’s self-declared interim President Salome Zourabichvili stated at a briefing earlier today that she will hold ‘large-scale meetings with different segments of society’ along with the business sector.

‘I’ll meet public servants, I’ll go to regions. I need to meet at the spot, in different cities, those people who protest from there and defend the country from there’, she said.

‘I have several official offers of visits which I’ll continue to visit on your behalf, so that you are represented abroad, in our partner countries — they know what you are struggling with today and what your victory will be tomorrow’.

‘I am ready to follow you to the end. This end, I am sure, is very close, but we must endure, we must continue’, she stated.