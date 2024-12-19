Media logo

Zourabichvili to leave Orbeliani Palace

Avatar
by OC Media

Speaking to protesters this morning, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili announced that she would be leaving Orbeliani Palace, the presidential seat, following President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili’s inauguration later today.

'I will leave from here, I will come to you, and I will be with you. This building belongs to no one; it was a symbol as long as a legitimate president sat here. I am taking [this] legitimacy with me', Zourabichvili said.

'Legitimacy comes from only one source, and that source is you. Where there is no trust from the people, there can be no legitimacy. That is why I will come to you and be with you', she added.

Avatar
OC Media
2893 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath as Zourabichvili condemns inauguration as a ‘parody’

Georgia live updates | Kavelashvili inaugurated against a backdrop of protests

Georgia live updates | US sanctions Ivanishvili ahead of Kavelashvili’s inauguration

US sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili

Daghestani pre-trial detention centre sends six women to fight in Ukraine

Pashinyan and Lukashenka argue during EAEU session

Azerbaijani MP says ‘Russian side must apologise’ for plane crash

Georgia live updates | Increasing calls for sanctions as inauguration day approaches

Show more
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter