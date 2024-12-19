Zourabichvili to leave Orbeliani Palace

Speaking to protesters this morning, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili announced that she would be leaving Orbeliani Palace, the presidential seat, following President-elect Mikheil Kavelashvili’s inauguration later today.

'I will leave from here, I will come to you, and I will be with you. This building belongs to no one; it was a symbol as long as a legitimate president sat here. I am taking [this] legitimacy with me', Zourabichvili said.

'Legitimacy comes from only one source, and that source is you. Where there is no trust from the people, there can be no legitimacy. That is why I will come to you and be with you', she added.