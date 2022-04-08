fbpx
Support Us

Abkhazia to ban all initiatives that include meetings between Georgians and Abkhazians

8 April 2022
Inal Ardzinba. Official photo.
The link is copied
Support Us

Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba has said that initiatives, including those by international organisations, that include meetings between Abkhazian and Georgian representatives on neutral territory will be banned, as they work ‘in the interest of Georgia’. 

Ardzinba made the statement at an 8 April meeting between Abkhazian government officials and representatives of international organisations including the Red Cross, the UN agriculture agency, and World Vision, among others. 

‘The tense international agenda forces us to work more carefully checking the motives of our partners, even if their activities are exclusively related to a humanitarian mission’, the Foreign Minister said. 

‘On the territory of Abkhazia’, he added. ‘It is permissible to implement only humanitarian projects.’

Projects which include joint participation between Georgians and Abkhazians, he claimed, were a part of Georgia’s  ‘engagement without recognition’ strategy, which specifically targets Abkhazian youth through joint cultural, athletic, and educational events. 

Despite declaring a ban on such initiatives, Ardzinba also dismissed the possibility of them having an effect on Abkhazian youth. 

‘Our youth knows history well and sees the damage to Abkhazia caused by the Georgian army’, he declared.

Ultimately, the Foreign Minister said, the ban is ‘necessary’ to prevent Georgia from establishing control over Abkhazia.

 ‘The Georgian flag will never fly here’, he concluded.

All place names and terminology used in this article are the words of the author alone, and may not necessarily reflect the views of OC Media’s editorial board.

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

By Marianna Kotova

Related Posts

Pashinyan and Aliyev agree to establish border commission by April 
Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict

Pashinyan and Aliyev agree to establish border commission by April 

Ukrainian intelligence accuses Georgia of allowing Russia to dodge sanctions
Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence accuses Georgia of allowing Russia to dodge sanctions

Twenty far-right activists convicted over 5 July attack on journalists
Georgia

Twenty far-right activists convicted over 5 July attack on journalists

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us