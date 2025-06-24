Abkhazian opposition leader Ardzinba arrested in Russia

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence. For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is afraid will get out.



Abkhazian opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba has been arrested in Sochi, Russia for allegedly crossing the Abkhazia–Russia border in April while in possession of a suspended driver’s license. Originally sentenced to 14 days in prison, the Sochi Court of Appeals has since ruled to terminate Ardzinba’s administrative arrest, apparently at the behest of Abkhazian President Badra Gunba.

Ardzinba, who ran for president during the February elections, was originally detained for several hours at the Psou border checkpoint in Russia on the night of 20–21 April while returning to Abkhazia.

At the time, Russian state-run media outlet Sputnik reported that the reason for Ardzinba’s brief detention was that he was driving a vehicle despite having been deprived of his Russian driver’s license for violating traffic rules. In addition, Inar Sichinava, an Abkhazian citizen suspected of illegal arms trafficking and under a written undertaking not to leave, was reportedly in the car with Ardzinba.

According to the Telegram channel Respublica, two months later, on 21 June, Ardzinba, a dual Russian–Abkhazian citizen, was summoned to the Adler District Police Department in Sochi. Upon his arrival, he was charged with an administrative offence — driving a vehicle while deprived of a driver’s license — and given an expedited trial.

In response, Abkhazian opposition figures accused the Russian authorities of continuing to pressure opponents of Abkhazian President Badra Gunba’s government.

‘The detention of Adgur Ardzinba confirms the fact that neither he nor his associates have deviated from the chosen course, the course against the ill-fated investment and apartments bills’, activist Said Bey wrote on Telegram, highlighting the controversial bills that would increase opportunities for Russian investment in Abkhazia.

‘And the fact is that the administrative offense also provided for a fine of ₽30,000 ($380), but the court preferred to choose a measure in the form of 15 days. We can guess why’, he continued.

Abkhazian opposition figures also announced that they would organise a rally in the cultural centre in Gudauta on Tuesday.

However, later on Monday, the initiative was postponed after news circulated that a second court hearing would be held regarding Ardzinba’s case on Tuesday morning.

According to pro-government Telegram channels, this hearing was organised after Gunba intervened in the case.

‘The Russian authorities, given the importance of bilateral relations, special attitude towards the Republic and Gunba’s personal guarantee, are studying the possibility of easing the preventive measure’, the Sovmin Telegram channel wrote on Monday.

Ardzinba is set to be released from custody at 18:15 local time on Tuesday.