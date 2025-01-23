Party popper
Abkhazia

Abkhazian and Georgian citizen convicted of high treason in Abkhazia

Kakha Muradov. Screengrab from video.
Kakha Muradov. Screengrab from video.

Georgian and Abkhazian citizen Kakha Muradov has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of high treason and the illegal possession of firearms.

The Abkhazian Supreme Court announced the guilty verdict on 21 January.

Muradov was detained by Abkhazia’s State Security Service in May 2024. According to a video report by the agency’s press service, a search of his residence uncovered technology that indicated his involvement in ‘espionage activities’. The video also showed Muradov confessing to having connections to representatives of Georgian intelligence services.

Abkhazia’s State Security Service claimed Muradov maintained contact with former commanders of the Gagra Battalion of the State Council of Georgia, members of the Mkhedrioni, a defunct paramilitary group, and members of the Georgian Legion, which is fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Muradov’s testimony, he was tasked with persuading Abkhazian residents to work to restore the territorial integrity of Georgia or assist the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To do so, Muradov was allegedly given ₾1 million ($350,000), with which he was tasked with financially helping Abkhazian residents with their everyday problems in order to recruit them to his cause.

The security services also alleged that Muradov monitored trains entering Abkhazia from Russia for armoured vehicles or other military equipment.

