fbpx
Support Us

Activists arrested for hanging banners in Sukhumi 

5 May 2023
The police department where the activists were held in Sukhumi (Sukhum). OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

Two activists opposing the transfer of a state dacha in Abkhazia to Russia have been detained for hanging banners with quotes by Abkhazian figures in Sukhumi (Sukhum).

Ainar Khashig and Rashid Tania from the H-ara H-Pitsunda youth movement were hanging banners with quotes from Fazil Iskander, a Soviet-era half-Abkhaz writer and poet, Vladislav Ardzinba, the first president of Abkhazia, and excerpts from the constitution.

According to Liya Agrba, a lawyer and member of H-ara H-Pitsunda the two activists were called in by the authorities, for a ‘talk’ in the early hours of Thursday, and were then detained.

On Friday, the group reported they had been released.

Both Khashig and Tania reportedly refused to sign their detention notice without the presence of their lawyers, who were initially denied access to the detained activists.

The activists have said they intend to challenge the charges in court.

H-ara H-Pitsunda (‘our Pitsunda’) is a youth movement that emerged to protest the Pitsunda (Bichvinta) Dacha deal, which would see the transfer of a Soviet-era state residence in Pitsunda to Russia.

Advertisements

[Read more on OC Media: Abkhazia’s youth protest the Pitsunda dacha deal]

Members of H-ara H-Pitsunda, along with the parents of those detained, and several public figures and opposition members gathered in front of the police station where Khashig and Tania were being held on Thursday.

Inal Khashig, a journalist and political observer, criticised their arrest as ‘absurd’.

‘If any of you attach a banner “Long live the Republic of Abkhazia” on your fence tomorrow, you may be held administratively liable’, Khashig wrote on Facebook.

‘If they try to ban the citation of the great Abkhazians, then this police force should not be regarded as ours’, Gary Kokaya, a former MP, told Nuzhnaya Gazeta. ‘This is the power of the occupiers, who are trying to oppress the country’s citizens.’

Said Gezerdaa, a lawyer and activist, claimed that the two were wrongfully accused of hooliganism.

‘Here, we are talking about freedom of expression. First of all, it is our constitutional right. The law on mass events cannot be applied here — there were no rallies, no marches, no demonstrations’, Gezerdaa told Nuzhnaya Gazeta

Liya Agrba from H-ara H-Pitsunda said the group did not believe it was necessary to apply for a permit, as the action was not a ‘mass event’.

‘When we organised a peaceful demonstration around the city [previously], we informed the mayor’s office how and when we intend to hold it and agreed on the route. But this time, they did not consider it necessary’.

In the aftermath of the action, police officers removed all banners placed by H-ara H-Pitsunda and sent them for ‘examination’.

The movement has demanded that the authorities return the banners to them.

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Turkey closes its airspace to Armenia
Armenia–Turkey Relations

Turkey closes its airspace to Armenia

Azerbaijani child dies from injuries sustained in sambo training in school
children's rights

Azerbaijani child dies from injuries sustained in sambo training in school

Queer ‘propaganda’ bill to be submitted to Georgian parliament
Georgia’s queer propaganda law

Queer ‘propaganda’ bill to be submitted to Georgian parliament

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. You can support us today for as little as $1 a month and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us