Aliyev complains about Macron’s alleged interference in Georgian affairs

In an interview with the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company – VGTRK and RIA Novosti, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron intervened in Georgian domestic affairs.

‘It’s good that the situation [Georgia] is already moving towards stability. And again, you see, Macron’s ears are sticking out. The man can’t sit still in his own country, he just has to stick his nose into Georgia too’, Aliyev said during the interview.

On 12 December, Macron called on all Georgian political forces to engage in dialogue to resolve the current situation. He also expressed hope that there is a path that meets the country’s European aspirations.

In a phone call with Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder of Georgian Dream, Macron offered to help de-escalate the situation.