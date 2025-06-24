Media logo
Armenia

Pashinyan offers to show his penis to head of Armenian Church

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos Karekin II in 2018. Official photo.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos Karekin II in 2018. Official photo.

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered to show his penis to the head of the Armenian Church, Karekin II, after a priest accused him of being circumcised.

Father Zareh Ashuryan accused Pashinyan of being circumcised in a Facebook post on Monday, comparing him to Judas and implying that he was not Christian.

‘I believe that our Apostolic Holy Church must immediately cleanse itself of those false “believers” who are traitors to the nation, have dishonoured the memory of their ancestors, broken the vow of baptism, and replaced the seal of the Holy Cross with the sign of circumcision’, Ashuryan wrote.

He additionally urged Pashinyan to declare the name of his spiritual father if that was not Judas, adding that Pashinyan wanted to ‘surpass his spiritual forefather’  Judas Iscariot and called Pashinyan ‘Judas of Ijevan’, in reference to his birthplace.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Pashinyan again addressed Karekin II with his birth name, saying that he was ‘ready to accept Ktrij Nersisyan and his spokesperson [father Ashuryan] and prove the opposite’.

Pashinyan also reiterated his question to Karekin II — ‘And let him finally answer the question of whether he has broken his vow of celibacy or not. Does he have a child or not?’.

This was the most recent exchange of accusations between the Armenian Government and the Church in recent weeks.

Tensions between Pashinyan and the Church reached an all-time high after Pashinyan claimed in late May that churches had become ‘storerooms’ and that clergymen were breaking their vows of celibacy. Pashinyan additionally accused Karekin II of having a child.

Pashinyan proposes personally appointing council to replace head of Church
Pashinyan has accused the current head of the church of having a child and breaking his vow of celibacy.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

Pashinyan claimed that he raised the issue, suggesting that he saw ‘a threat to spiritual security’ as a follower of the Armenian Apostolic Church, while as prime minister, he saw ‘a threat to national security’.

Following Pashinyan’s accusations, government-affiliated media circulated a photo and name of Karekin II’s alleged daughter.

Government-affiliated media circulates photo of Karekin II’s alleged daughter
The photo surfaced shortly after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s allegations were made Monday.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

A Church coup?

On Tuesday, Civic.am, affiliated with the ruling Civil Contract party, also published a seven page document which it claimed was ‘the opposition’s coup plan’.

According to the published content, the church, as well as recently detained Russian–Armenian tycoon Samvel Karapetyan, tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, ex-presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, and Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, among others, were listed as ‘human resources’ to be used in the coup.

Karapetyan was placed in pre-trial detention earlier in June on charges of calling for the usurpation of power in Armenia, following remarks he had made in support of the church amidst ongoing tensions between the government and the Church.

On Tuesday, Karapetyan was transferred from Armavir prison to the National Security Service isolation ward.

Armenian–Russian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan placed in pre-trial detention
Karapetyan’s charges and detention are fueling new tensions between Armenia and Russia.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan

The document published by Civic.am also included discussions revolving around excommunicating Pashinyan and his close associates from the church.

The culmination of all the processes was allegedly planned to be 21 September, Armenia’s Independence Day.

OC Media was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the document.

Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan
Armenian Apostolic Church
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
389 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian Dream to enact new restrictions on freedom of speech

Georgian Dream to restrict media coverage of court trials

Armenian ruling party MP accused of diamond smuggling from Russia

Pashinyan offers to show his penis to head of Armenian Church

EU says imprisonment of Azerbaijan’s Abzas Media team a ‘worrying development’

Datablog | Trust in NGOs in Georgia has grown increasingly polarised

Ukrainians deported from Russia held ‘in basement’ on Georgian border

Armenia and Georgia reportedly settle brandy export delays

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 24 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org