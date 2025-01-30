Another journalist arrested as Azerbaijan’s media crackdown continues

Independent journalist Shamshad Aghayev (Agha), an editor of the Argument media outlet, was detained early on Wednesday morning.

His brother, Shahid Aghayev, told VOA that when he opened the door of his house, he saw Agha with the one police officer and men in black masks.

According to his brother, the house was subsequently raided, and police confiscated Agha’s old mobile phone, his brother’s phone, internet router, hard drive disks, and computer. Agha was then provided with a lawyer and informed that he was being detained on charges of smuggling as part of the Meydan TV case.

Human rights lawyer Shahla Humbatova shared in a private post on social media that ‘at 04:00, the investigator of the Baku City Main Police Station phoned and said that they would arrest Shamshad Agha, and he wanted me to defend him’.

Meydan TV reported that Agha was accused of smuggling, along with other media staff detained as part of the case.

Last year, Agha was recognised as a witness in the two criminal cases opened against Toplum and Meydan TV, and prior to that, hosted a programme on Toplum TV. As he was being questioned, the investigator told Agha he was banned from leaving the country.

Also on Wednesday, Toplum TV editor Shahnaz Baylargizi was also detained. RFE/RL stated that her apartment in Baku was raided.

Since November 2023, the Azerbaijan government's crackdown on media has continued unabated.

On 20 November, the AbzasMedia office was raided, and seven journalists were detained.

In March 2024, police then raided the offices of Toplum TV, as well as some of the employees’ homes. As a result, three journalists and five civil society members were arrested.

In December 2024, Meydan TV editor-in-chief Aynur Elgunesh (Ganbarova), journalists Aytaj Tapdig (Ahmadova), Natig Javadli, Khayala Aghayeva, Aysel Umudova, Ramin Jabrailzada (Deko), and employee Ulvi Tahirov were also arrested on smuggling charges. On 8 December, the Khatai District Court sentenced them to four months of pretrial detention.

Agha was also interrogated during the December arrests of Meydan TV staff.

Meydan TV has stated that the detention and interrogation of the journalists is illegal.