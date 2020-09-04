fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

At least one dead in explosion near Tbilisi Concert Hall 

4 September 2020
Firefighters on Tbilisi's central Kostava Street. Photo: Tamuna Chkareuli/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

At least one person has died and three more are injured in an explosion near the Tbilisi Concert Hall in Georgia.

According to Levan Beselia, a physician at Aladashvili Clinic in Tbilisi, one of those injured was in critical condition and has been placed on a ventilator.

Dejavu Birthday Club, where the explosion took place, is located below the concert hall.

Vazha Siradze, the Chief of Patrol Police, told journalists that according to their preliminary information, the deceased was a repair worker. He said those injured were another repair worker, an employee of Dejavu, and a passerby.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. However, according to an initial statement by the Emergency Management Agency, it took place as workers were conducting repairs.

Gas distributor Tbilisi Energy denied initial reports that a gas cylinder had exploded.

The Interior Ministry has announced that they are investigating the incident for potential violations of safety regulations.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Pashinyan’s wife brandishes Kalashnikov in ‘Women for Peace’ event photos
Armenia

Pashinyan’s wife brandishes Kalashnikov in ‘Women for Peace’ event photos

Imprisoned Azerbaijani opposition leader on ‘hunger strike until death’
human rights

Imprisoned Azerbaijani opposition leader on ‘hunger strike until death’

South Ossetian authorities turn on opposition as political deadlock continues

South Ossetian authorities turn on opposition as political deadlock continues

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us