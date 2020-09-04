At least one dead in explosion near Tbilisi Concert Hall

At least one person has died and three more are injured in an explosion near the Tbilisi Concert Hall in Georgia.

According to Levan Beselia, a physician at Aladashvili Clinic in Tbilisi, one of those injured was in critical condition and has been placed on a ventilator.

Dejavu Birthday Club, where the explosion took place, is located below the concert hall.

Vazha Siradze, the Chief of Patrol Police, told journalists that according to their preliminary information, the deceased was a repair worker. He said those injured were another repair worker, an employee of Dejavu, and a passerby.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. However, according to an initial statement by the Emergency Management Agency, it took place as workers were conducting repairs.

Gas distributor Tbilisi Energy denied initial reports that a gas cylinder had exploded.

The Interior Ministry has announced that they are investigating the incident for potential violations of safety regulations.