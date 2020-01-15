Azerbaijani opposition candidates ‘prevented from registering for elections’

Several oppo­si­tion and inde­pen­dent can­di­dates have claimed to have been prevented from reg­is­ter­ing for 9 February’s snap par­lia­men­tary elections. Other oppo­si­tion figures have reported facing pressure from the author­i­ties to withdraw.

Ilgar Mammadov, the leader of the Repub­li­can Alter­na­tive Party (ReAl), reported on 2 January that several can­di­dates from their ‘Real Repub­li­cans’ bloc were facing pressure from the gov­ern­ment to withdraw.

‘We know why these threats are being made. The number of appeals submitted to the ECHR [the European Court of Human Rights] from Azer­bai­jan which the author­i­ties lost is so great that it cannot be compared with any other country’, Mammadov said.

‘Thus, the government’s tactics are to force can­di­dates to refuse to par­tic­i­pate in the elections as much as possible and reduce the number of appeals to the court.’

The oppo­si­tion has been split over whether or not to par­tic­i­pate in the election, with a number of oppo­si­tion groups including the National Council of Demo­c­ra­t­ic Forces and the Popular Front Party announc­ing they would boycott the poll.

[Read more on OC Media: Azerbaijan’s oppo­si­tion split over snap election]

Rasul Jafarov and Zaur Gurbanli — two other members of the block — were prevented from con­test­ing the election due to their criminal records. The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that they were illegally convicted and ordered the gov­ern­ment to clear them of their criminal records.

[Read more on OC Media: Council of Europe urges Azer­bai­jan to clear criminal records of activists and oppo­si­tion figures]

Mammadov also said that he had sent an official statement to the Council of Europe (CoE) demanding the Azer­bai­jani author­i­ties comply with the ECHR ruling and restore his right to par­tic­i­pate in the elections.

He also told the CoE that in view of Azerbaijan’s refusal to comply with the ECHR’s ruling, the country’s rights should be frozen.

On the same day, the CoE rap­por­teur on political prisoners in Azer­bai­jan condemned the author­i­ties’ failure to implement judgments of the ECHR before the deadline for candidate reg­is­tra­tions, arguing that this would ‘call into question the whole demo­c­ra­t­ic basis of the validity of those elections’.

In an interview with Meydan TV, Arif Hajili, the chair of the oppo­si­tion Musavat Party, said that their party was facing similar obstacles.

‘There are serious bureau­crat­ic hurdles in the nom­i­na­tion process, the number of leaflets to collect sig­na­tures is limited, at the same time we have asked for time on public tele­vi­sion, but we were not given it’, he said.

Azer Gasimli, a rep­re­sen­ta­tive of the Movement Coalition, a recently formed electoral bloc, reported pressure on their can­di­dates. He said that documents for one of their can­di­dates, Toghrul Veliyev, were not accepted after the author­i­ties claimed some of the sig­na­tures nom­i­nat­ing him were invalid.

According to Gasimli, another of the bloc’s can­di­dates, Rabiyya Mammadli, was facing a lawsuit for com­mit­ting ‘illegal actions’ during the municipal elections.

Inde­pen­dent can­di­dates Bakhtiyar Hajiyev and Nurlana Jalil also announced they had encoun­tered numerous barriers during the reg­is­tra­tion process.

Oppo­si­tion sup­port­ers not intending to par­tic­i­pate also reported facing pressure.

Two youth activists, Aytaj Aghazade and Nariman Abdulla, reported facing pressure from the author­i­ties for col­lect­ing sig­na­tures for inde­pen­dent candidate Baba Mammadli and for par­tic­i­pat­ing as observers during the elections.

They said that they were threat­ened with arrest if they did not distance them­selves from the election process.

Farhad Mehdiyev, a lawyer, told OC Media that essential documents such as addi­tion­al sheets to collect sig­na­tures were being issued slowly by the Central Election Com­mis­sion (CEC). The CEC was also demanding can­di­dates produce unnec­es­sary documents, he said.

‘This is done so that can­di­dates do not have time to prepare every­thing’, Mehdiyev said, adding that local con­stituen­cy chairs were fre­quent­ly attempt­ing to keep the number of can­di­dates they are respon­si­ble for low.

‘I do not exclude inter­fer­ence in the electoral process at the local level. It is no secret that cor­rup­tion can come from the chief executive of the region, or directly from the chairman of the election committee’, he added.

‘Dirty methods of the opposition’

The author­i­ties have dismissed accu­sa­tions of impro­pri­ety in the reg­is­tra­tion of can­di­dates and accused the ‘radical oppo­si­tion’ of stirring up trouble.

Siyavush Novruzov, the deputy executive secretary of the ruling New Azer­bai­jan Party, told Trend on 10 January that ‘the radical oppo­si­tion has resorted to dirty methods to denigrate the electoral process’.

‘The radical oppo­si­tion is in such a hopeless situation that it is trying to politi­cise conflicts that have occurred on domestic grounds […] They start dis­cus­sions on social networks, on TV channels, and on the Internet, even on simple events, trying to give them a political context. Naturally, their instruc­tions come from abroad’, he said.

Ali Ahmadov, deputy chair and executive secretary of the New Azer­bai­jan Party, wrote on Facebook on 7 January that 123 can­di­dates from the party had been reg­is­tered with the CEC.

He said that the fact that over 2,000 can­di­dates had applied to stand in the elections showed there was ‘a big interest’ in the elections which proved that ‘the election process is taking place in a fully demo­c­ra­t­ic envi­ron­ment’.

‘The reality shows the opposite of the claims and false pro­pa­gan­da of the radical oppo­si­tion’, he said.

‘Kill two birds with one stone’

Leyla Aliyeva, a political expert and visiting scholar at the Russian and East European Studies Centre at Oxford Uni­ver­si­ty, told OC Media that the expe­ri­ence of local elections had shown that even when the gov­ern­ment allowed inde­pen­dent and oppo­si­tion can­di­dates to run for elections, they created obstacles to prevent them from winning.

‘By reg­is­ter­ing some and not others, the gov­ern­ment kills two birds with one stone. On the one hand, it creates discord and confusion within the oppo­si­tion camp and in public opinion, and on the other, it creates the illusion that elections can create an oppor­tu­ni­ty for oppo­si­tion can­di­dates to be elected’, she said.

Aliyeva said that the ruling party was not inter­est­ed in any change in the balance of power in par­lia­ment. Non-gov­ern­ment can­di­dates who win the election would not shift the balance of power, she said.

An OSCE mission to monitor the elections will be led by Swedish diplomat Peter Tejler. On 14 January, they will be joined by 30 long-term observers who will be deployed through­out the country. Another 350 short-term observers will arrive directly at the polls.

‘Compared to previous elections, electoral law has not changed much. This means that many rec­om­men­da­tions have not been taken into account’, Tejler said.

Par­lia­ment passed a res­o­lu­tion rec­om­mend­ing the president dissolve Par­lia­ment on 2 December.

On 5 December, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to dissolve par­lia­ment and scheduled snap elections for 9 February.

The Central Election Com­mis­sion announced that reg­is­tra­tion for can­di­dates would open on 21 December and last until 10 January. The cam­paign­ing period will start on 17 January and end on 8 February.