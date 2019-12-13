Azerbaijan’s opposition split over snap election 

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

Azerbaijan’s oppo­si­tion parties are split over whether or not to par­tic­i­pate in upcoming snap par­lia­men­tary elections. The Musavat, ReAl, and Umid parties have announced they will take part while the Popular Front Party and others have vowed to boycott the poll.

The elections scheduled for 9 February will be the first snap par­lia­men­tary elections since the country’s inde­pen­dence.

On Wednesday, Ilgar Mammadov, the leader of the Repub­li­can Alter­na­tive Party (ReAl), announced that they would run in coalition with inde­pen­dent can­di­dates under the ‘ReAl Repub­li­cans Union’.

‘We, as the Repub­li­can Alter­na­tive Party feel the impor­tance of strength­en­ing the foun­da­tions of the republic’, Mammadov said.

‘We will par­tic­i­pate in this with citizens acting in positions similar to our thoughts.’

On Tuesday, Igbal Aghazade, the leader of the oppo­si­tion Umid (hope) party, told Kanal 13 that the party would also par­tic­i­pate in the upcoming elections.

‘We, as the Umid party, are sup­port­ing func­tion­al coop­er­a­tion rather than [electoral] blocks policy’, said Aghazade, adding that they were dis­cussing coop­er­a­tion with other oppo­si­tion parties.

‘The party’s supreme council approved 72 can­di­dates for the elections’, a spokesper­son told Interfax-Azer­bai­jan.

The Musavat Party also confirmed their par­tic­i­pa­tion in the elections.

On Monday, party leader Arif Hajili told Kanal 13 that ‘it’s more effective to express resis­tance to the activ­i­ties of the Azer­bai­jani gov­ern­ment in strength­en­ing the author­i­tar­i­an regime by par­tic­i­pat­ing in elections rather than boy­cotting them’.

The National Council boycott

Despite the Musavat Party taking part in the elections, the National Council of Demo­c­ra­t­ic Forces, an oppo­si­tion coalition of which they are a member, said they would boycott the vote.

The National Council’s leader, Ali Karimli, announced the decision on Facebook on Tuesday.

‘The National Council states that there is no envi­ron­ment for holding free and fair elections’, Karimli wrote. Karimli also heads the Azer­bai­jani Popular Front Party, another member of the National Council.

‘The Election Code has restric­tive articles and is not in line with inter­na­tion­al standards, the election com­mis­sions are totally under the control of the ruling regime, inde­pen­dent media has been destroyed, the people, in fact, have been deprived of the right to assembly, there are more than 100 political prisoners in the country, oppo­si­tion activists and politi­cians are under huge pressure, there is no com­pet­i­tive envi­ron­ment for political groups, there is a police state in the country’, he wrote.

On Thursday, Siyavush Novruzov, deputy executive secretary of the ruling New Azer­bai­jan Party, told Trend News Agency that the National Council was not par­tic­i­pat­ing ‘in order to hide their pow­er­less­ness’.

‘This structure wants to impose the false idea on society that if they do not take part in the elections, then these elections will be unde­mo­c­ra­t­ic’, he said.

On 6 December, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, who is Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the New Azer­bai­jan Party, told Trend that ‘the ruling New Azer­bai­jan Party (YAP) will be able to maintain its majority in par­lia­ment’.

‘The YAP will actively par­tic­i­pate in par­lia­men­tary elections by nom­i­nat­ing its can­di­dates. The high rating of the YAP chairman Ilham Aliyev gives us hope that the can­di­dates nominated by the YAP will receive the votes of the majority of Azer­bai­jani voters’, he said.

Ahmadov also wrote on Facebook that the party urged all parties to par­tic­i­pate in the upcoming elections.

The Central Election Com­mis­sion announced that reg­is­tra­tion for can­di­dates would open on 21 December and last until 10 January. The cam­paign­ing period will start on 17 January and end on 8 February, they added.

On 2 December, Par­lia­ment passed a res­o­lu­tion rec­om­mend­ing the president dissolve Par­lia­ment. Vice-speaker Bahar Muradova read out to MPs an appeal from the ruling New Azer­bai­jan Party, which stated the need to update par­lia­ment.

On 4 December, the Con­sti­tu­tion­al Court of Azer­bai­jan recog­nised the con­sti­tu­tion­al­i­ty of parliament’s decision to recommend the president dissolve par­lia­ment and call snap elections.

A day later, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to dissolve par­lia­ment and scheduled snap elections for 9 February.

A new parliament with an elitist face

Rauf Mirkadirov, a political expert and jour­nal­ist in exile in Switzer­land, told OC Media that ‘it is clearly under­stood that the future com­po­si­tion of par­lia­ment will be elected in some cabinet with the par­tic­i­pa­tion of a few people’.

'Certainly, this par­lia­ment will not be elected through the votes in the ballot boxes’, he said.

Mirkadirov was critical of the country’s oppo­si­tion for lacking a clear strategy or new ideas.

‘Neither those who refused to par­tic­i­pate nor those who decided to par­tic­i­pate in the vote have presented a clear vision of the situation.’

‘The problem is that they did not provide any clear [indi­ca­tion of] what they want, why they are par­tic­i­pat­ing in these elections, what will happen after­wards’

‘When everyone talks about reforms, but no one knows what these reforms mean, which way Azer­bai­jan is choosing to develop, then in this case, par­tic­i­pa­tion in the elections also does not seem very logical’, he said.

Talking about the ReAl Party, Mirkadirov said that although they had begun as a different kind of oppo­si­tion party, they had now trans­formed into a more tra­di­tion­al Azer­bai­jani oppo­si­tion party.

‘Until now, they have not played the same game that everyone else is playing. Now they have become par­tic­i­pants in this same process.’

‘They also failed to offer anything new’, he said.

Speaking of why the elections were being held, Mirkadirov said that the ‘face’ of par­lia­ment was being changed, as had already happened to the gov­ern­ment.

‘In the executive branch, this coup has already taken place — the coup of the elites. New people have come in — managers who are just waiting for instruc­tions, to one extent or another.’

‘Most likely, the same thing will happen to par­lia­ment.’

‘If you observe those who are running for par­lia­ment today as inde­pen­dent can­di­dates, these are young, unknown, educated people. Most likely, when they [the author­i­ties] determine the place of the oppo­si­tion in par­lia­ment, those in power will also insist that the new face of par­lia­ment should be elitist.’

‘That is, a par­lia­ment will be created with a good, intel­li­gent face, with a high level of edu­ca­tion­al qual­i­fi­ca­tion’, Mirkadirov said.

‘A restrictive political environment’

Inter­na­tion­al observers and rights groups have over­whelm­ing­ly condemned previous elections in Azer­bai­jan as lacking demo­c­ra­t­ic legit­i­ma­cy.

In their final report following April 2018’s snap pres­i­den­tial election, the OSCE obser­va­tion mission concluded that the election ‘took place within a restric­tive political envi­ron­ment and under a legal framework that curtails fun­da­men­tal rights and freedoms, which are pre­req­ui­sites for genuine demo­c­ra­t­ic elections.’

‘[The election] was char­ac­terised by a wide­spread disregard for mandatory pro­ce­dures, numerous instances of serious irreg­u­lar­i­ties, lack of trans­paren­cy, and cases of hindrance to the work of observers.’

The mission reported ‘numerous serious vio­la­tions, including indi­ca­tions of ballot box stuffing, multiple voting, and series of seemingly identical sig­na­tures. Pro­ce­dures related to inking, a key safeguard against multiple voting, were fre­quent­ly dis­re­gard­ed.’

‘Observers assessed neg­a­tive­ly more than half of the vote counts they observed, largely due to an obvious disregard for pre­scribed pro­ce­dures or delib­er­ate fal­si­fi­ca­tions, including of results’, the report said.