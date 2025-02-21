Azerbaijan’s first independent media outlet closes after 35 years

Months before the parliamentary elections in Georgia, a lot of people I’d meet would ask me what Georgia would be like if Georgian Dream would stay in power. I’ve met a lot of you who are receiving this newsletter, and I’d tell you that Georgia would take the path of Belarus and Russia, where there would be no civil society and media, where people would have to choose between leaving the country or going to jail. While I think it was an accurate prediction, I am still surprised how fast Georgia