Bochorishvili: no questions regarding Kavelashvili’s legitimacy

According to local media, Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili has stated that the Georgian Parliament grants legitimacy to the President of Georgia and that ‘there are no questions regarding legitimacy’.

‘[Mikheil] Kavelashvili has received congratulations. The Georgian people give legitimacy to the Parliament of Georgia, and the Parliament of Georgia has this legitimacy. The Parliament of Georgia gives legitimacy to the President of Georgia. He is elected in accordance with the Constitution, in compliance with constitutional rules. There are no questions regarding legitimacy’, she said.