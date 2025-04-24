Friday, 25 April 2025

Thursday, 24 April 2025
Regional * The Armenian Defence Ministry has again accused units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces of opening fire towards Khoznavar village in the Syunik Province, damaging a residential house. This is the third time Armenia has blamed Azerbaijani fire for damaging structures in Khoznavar since 31 March. * Yesterday, a meeting was held between Abkhazian Foreign Minister Oleg Bartsits and South Ossetian Ambassador to Abkhazia, Oleg Botsiev. The pair discussed the current state of Abkhazian–Sout