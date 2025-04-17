Armenian court overturns acquittal of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Court of Appeals has overturned former President Serzh Sargsyan’s 2024 acquittal, sending his embezzlement case back to the courts for a new trial.

On 18 April, the court ruled in favour of the Prosecutor’s Office’s appeal to overturn the acquittals of Sargsyan and others, reported Armenpress.

Sargsyan, who was forced to step down following the 2018 Velvet Revolution, was charged in late 2019 and put on trial in early 2020. He was charged alongside businessperson Barsegh Beglaryan and three former Agriculture Ministry officials including former Minister Sergo Karapetyan.

Sargsyan was accused of embezzling more than ֏490 million ($1.2 million) from the state in 2013 through an agricultural assistance programme intended to provide farmers with cheaper petrol. He allegedly meddled in a government tender for a fuel supplier and ensured that Flash — one of Armenia’s main petrol companies with ties to Sargsyan — was chosen over cheaper alternatives.

He denied the charges while his party, the Republican Party, decried them as politically motivated.

Sargsyan and the others in the case were acquitted by the Court of First Instance in May 2024, which cited the lack of evidence in his sentencing.

In addition to the court overturning his acquittal, in March, Sargasyan was charged with illegally transferring the ownership of land plots adjacent to Isakov Avenue and the Yerablur Military Cemetery and three counts of assisting large-scale money laundering schemes.

He was slapped with a travel ban as a preventive measure.

Sargsyan served as President of Armenia 2008–2018, before being appointed Prime Minister. A referendum to transform Armenia from a presidential to a parliamentary system undertaken by his government was widely seen as a way for him to hold on to power and circumvent the country’s presidential term limit.

During his time in office, there were widespread allegations of corruption, a key driver of the 2018 revolution that ousted him from power.

Sargsyan’s I Have Honour bloc came third in the 2021 parliamentary elections, winning 5% of the vote.



