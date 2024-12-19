Cancer patients march ‘for European Future’

A group of cancer patients and their caregivers gathered this evening outside of Rustaveli metro station in Tbilisi, preparing to march to the parliament building. They joined others in demanding new elections, the release of what they referred to as ‘political prisoners’, and the establishment of a ‘European-standard healthcare system for all’.

'Cancer is not a verdict! Georgian Dream is!', read a banner held by one of the participants.

'Thousands of lari are being paid to singers while we keep collecting money for medications, lari by lari, for each other and for each other’s children', Gvantsa Apkhazava, director of the cancer patients’ advocacy group Union for Life, stated while announcing yesterday’s march named ‘cancer patients for European future’.

Since the beginning of the year, Georgian cancer patients and their relatives have been demanding the removal of the financial cap on coverage for medication and the expansion of coverage for related treatments. The group was also active at anti-government protests held against the foreign agent bill in spring.