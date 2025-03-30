US State Department issues first comment under Trump administration about Georgia

Rely on OC Media? We rely on you too. Amidst the current global turmoil, small news outlets like ours could be the first to close. Help us get off grants and become the first reader-funded news site in the Caucasus, and keep telling the stories that matter. Become a member

The US State Department has made its first comment on Georgia under the new administration of US President Donald Trump, maintaining the previous administration’s critical tone towards the Georgian government.

On Wednesday, www.globalnews.ge published the US State Department’s written response ‘regarding the United States’ position on the current situation in Georgia’.

‘We continue to evaluate our approach to Georgia to advance American interests’, the response read.

‘The United States has made clear the steps Georgia’s government can take to demonstrate it is serious about improving its relationship with the United States. Regarding continuing anti-democratic actions taken by the Georgian Dream government — as Vice President [JD] Vance said in Munich, you cannot win a democratic mandate by censoring your opponents or putting them in jail, nor can you win one by disregarding your basic electorate on questions like who gets to be a part of our shared society’.

‘The United States has been a partner to Georgia and the Georgian people for 33 years, and a strong supporter of Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity throughout that time’.

The US State Department’s comments were made after a www.globalnews.ge journalist questioned US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce about US–Georgia relations during a recent press briefing.

‘Have you had any communication with the ruling party in Georgia? If so, could you share what type of communication exists between you? The situation in Georgia is very difficult, the Georgian people and the international community do not recognise the election results. Peaceful protesters have been arrested as well as an independent journalist [media manager Mzia Amaghlobeli] who is currently in jail. Given these circumstances, what is your perspective on the situation in Georgia?’, the journalist asked.

While the statement has not appeared in any official statement from the State Department or on its website, IPN reported that the US Embassy in Georgia had confirmed its authenticity.

Since Trump’s election, there has been considerable speculation on what position his administration will take regarding Georgia and its current political crisis.

The crisis originated after the October 2024 parliamentary elections gave the ruling Georgian Dream party a large majority, with 54% of the vote.

It then deepened when Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced in late November that the government was halting Georgia’s EU bid until 2028, sparking daily mass protests during which more than 400 demonstrators have been reported to have been detained thus far.

At the time, then-US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller stated that the US had suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia.

In December, the US sanctioned the billionaire founder and honorary chair of Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, for ‘undermining the democratic and Euro-Atlantic future of Georgia for the benefit of the Russian Federation’.

Georgian Dream officials were quick to criticise the decision.

Following the election, Georgian Dream officials changed tactics, making a concerted effort to court the Trump administration while often appearing to copy Trump’s rhetoric when describing domestic issues

The diplomatic freeze that began under former US President Joe Biden ended in March 2025, when the US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunigan met with Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili.

The Georgian government’s cautious rhetoric

Following the October 2024 parliamentary elections — where it secured a fourth consecutive victory, despite the results not being recognised by the local opposition and civil society — Georgian Dream repeatedly stated that it looked forward to resetting relations with the US.

The rhetoric of Georgian Dream, its satellites, and mouthpieces was built on the premise that the new US administration would begin a fight against the ‘deep state’ and the ‘global war party’ , while simultaneously improving relations between Georgia and the US.

Georgian Dream officials have routinely referenced the threat of the global war party and deep state, two nebulous terms for shadowy forces the ruling party claims have been trying to pull Georgia into war and overthrow the government.

But recently their rhetoric has changed.

Since late December, senior Georgian Dream officials have begun making cautious statements that not everything was as clear-cut regarding future Georgia–US relations.

Parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze claimed in December that Georgia should not place ‘too much hope’ on Trump’s second term.

‘We should neither be hopeless nor place undue hope in the period after 20 January [Trump’s inauguration day]’, he said.

Mdinaradze claimed ‘Trump’s two main promises’ suited Georgia, including his promises regarding ‘ending the war [in Ukraine]’ and ‘defeating the deep state’.

‘The positioning of our country will depend on the events after 20 January, to what extent Donald Trump will be able to fulfill his promises’, Mdinaradze said.

On Wednesday, Luka Ekhvaia, advisor to Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili on international relations, stated in a podcast by the Georgian Public Broadcaster that the rhetoric of Georgian Dream representatives shows that the party is willing to continue the US’s critical policy towards them.

On Thursday, Georgian Dream’s mouthpiece Zaza Shatirishvili wrote in a letter published by local pro-government media that Georgian Dream team is changing its rhetoric regarding the US. Previously, party members and their satellites said that Trump would defeat the deep state, but now they also consider the US president to be its tool.

‘The US is still the main instrument of the global war party. Accordingly, its collapse also means the collapse of the global war party. Against the background of serious problems facing the American economy and the dollar, the deep state desperately needs to strengthen the image of America. However, naturally, even under the conditions of rebranding, the wolf will not stop howling and the deep state will not stop implementing its militaristic and revolutionary plans’, he wrote.

‘In fact, Trump is just as forced to submit to the global war party and the “deep state” as Biden’.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Georgian Dream General Secretary and Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said that ‘we started talking about the deep state a little earlier, three years ago. Back then, no one dared to do so, and I must say, I expected that when the Trump administration came, it would thank the Georgian government for all this’.

‘Today, the situation is that Trump is fighting the deep state, and this is not something we invented. When we talked about it, we were laughed at, but when Trump became president, the whole world learned that there is a “deep state” — a shadowy force that rules the world’.

‘Today we are in a waiting mode, there is a certain vacuum’, he said.

‘Let’s wait, we support the new US administration in defeating the deep state and if this really happens, of course, the consequences will also affect Georgia’.