Daily Brief

Thursday, 3 April 2025

by OC Media
Already a member?

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 2 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The head of the Armenian church, Catholicos Karekin II, has asked German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to raise ‘the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh people’s just rights, the release of Armenian prisoners of war and preservation of Armenian spiritual-cultural heritage’ during Steinmeier’s visit to Azerbaijan. Steinmeier is the first German President to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan. * During Steinmeier’s meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, Aliyev stated that he

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 1 April 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Abkhazian President-elect Badra Gunba is set to be inaugurated tomorrow in Sukhumi (Sukhum). The Administration of the President of Abkhazia has told Sputnik that the guests will include First Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration Sergei Kiriyenko, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev, and the ambassadors of Nicaragua and Venezuela. * Nine criminal cases have been opened after two brothers from North Ossetia were found to have 60 counterfeit Abkhazian passports. A

Daily Brief

Monday, 31 March 2025

by OC Media

Regional * Since Sunday, the Armenian Defence Ministry has twice (one, two) dismissed Azerbaijani accusations of firing at Azerbaijani positions. In Monday’s statement, Armenia stated that on Sunday night, Azerbaijan opened fire toward Khnatsakh,  Syunik, resulting in damage to a residential house. They released photos showing the damaged window and the bullet, adding that no casualties were reported. The Armenian side also urged ‘the Azerbaijani side to conduct an investigation into the shell

Daily Brief

Friday, 28 March 2025

by OC Media

Regional * The US Ambassador to Armenia, Christina Quinn, visited the Syunik region from 25–26 March, during which she met with representatives of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMA) to ‘hear a clear assessment of the security situation’. According to Armenpress, Quinn also ‘spoke with community leaders and residents, reaffirming US support for the territorial integrity of Armenia and the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan’. * The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency has reportedly

Daily Brief
Thursday, 03 April 2025

