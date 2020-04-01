Coronavirus live updates | Armenia passes surveillance bill hours after voting against it

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

First two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in North Ossetia

In the early hours of 1 April, Viacheslav Bitarov, the Head of North Ossetia–Alania, confirmed that two local residents were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and called on the public to remain calm.

In his address, Bitarov said that their condition was 'satisfactory' and that everyone who had been in contact with them was under observation.

The head of North Ossetia also announced a 'regime of obligatory self-isolation', urging all citizens to remain home unless absolutely necessary.

Viacheslav Bitarov also urged North Ossetians who had recently returned to the Republic to self-isolate or they would ‘face the most severe measures by law enforcement agencies’, including, according to him, upcoming stricter penalties reflected in amendments adopted by the Russian State Duma.

In pictures | Tbilisi’s first night under curfew

The nationwide curfew was announced by the government on 30 March as part of efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

See more in our photo-story:

Armenia’s State Commission declares stricter restrictions on movement

Late last night Armenia’s State Commission on the State of Emergency introduced stricter restrictions on movement that will come into force starting at midnight tonight and will last until 13 April.

All public transport both within and between municipalities will be shut down, with the exception of trains. Taxis will still be permitted to work.

Those who continue to go to work are now required to carry a special form filled in by their employer.

Special checkpoints will be set up at different locations at 13:00 today, to monitor the movement of people and vehicles.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 31 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Armenia’s parliament passed a controversial surveillance bill hours after voting against it The bill gives the state the power to gather information on where, when and by whom citizens receive communications.

The Bright Armenia faction, which was not present for the vote, said they were not informed of the session, a claim the governing My Step faction denied.

Parliamentary and presidential elections were held in Nagorno-Karabakh despite some calls to postpone them.

Kabardino-Balkaria, Adygea, Ingushetia, and Karachay-Cherkessia, went into lockdown, prohibiting people from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons.

Georgia erected checkpoints at the borders of Telavi and Akhaltsikhe municipalities, adding them to 6 other municipalities and the city of Tbilisi that are under tight control.

Azerbaijan introduced additional measures, asking people to leave their homes only to buy food and medicine, seek urgent medical care, or go to work and closing down a raft of businesses.

A 53-year-old woman who was transported from Abkhazia’s Gali (Gal) district to Zugdidi on 29 March tested positive for the coronavirus. Two children with high temperatures were transferred from the same village to Zugdidi hospital for testing and treatment.

