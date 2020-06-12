Coronavirus live updates | Transport expert warns against ‘total mayhem’ on public transport in Tbilisi

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Official ranking: Chechnya and Krasnodar Krai ahead of the curve

The government website dedicated to the coronavirus outbreak in Russia has published an interactive map showing Russia's regions at different stages of repealing lockdowns.

In the North Caucasus region, Krasnodar Krai and Chechnya are indicated to be at advanced 'third stage' of exiting anti-coronavirus lockdown, while Daghestan and Karachay-Cherkessia remain at earliest ‘Zero’ stage.

According to Stopcoronavirus.rf portal, they are taking into account coefficient of infections (Rt), hospital bed capacity, and the scale of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of the population as indicators for the ranking.

Krasnodar Krai lifts the restriction on movement between municipalities

As of today, the restriction on movement between municipalities is lifted in Krasnodar Krai.

Additionally, business events for up to 50 people have been re-allowed, museums are open for visitation by appointment, and theatres have resumed work, though only for rehearsals.



Professional athletes may now also resume training in gyms and sports centres.

From 13 June, open-air non-food markets will be able to open and from 15 June, shopping centres with an area of ​​up to 3 thousand square meters will be allowed

The quarantine in the region is set to expire on 21 June. Entry into the region is still restricted. Observing social distancing measures and wearing masks in public remains obligatory.

Armenian police arrest protestors for violating state of emergency rules

Today, four individuals, including lawyer and former Deputy Minister of Justice Ruben Melikyan, were arrested for holding a small picket in front of the country’s National Assembly.

They were protesting against the extension of the state of emergency which also includes the extension on the ban on large gatherings and protests. Melikyan and his co-protestors considered the extension unconstitutional.

The four picketers stood far apart from each other claiming they were protesting alone. They were then apprehended by the police and taken into custody on claims that they were breaking the rules of the state of emergency which bans any protest.

They were let go several hours later but not before dozens of others had gathered in front of the police station in a show of support for the four inside. The newly arrived protestors were also arrested after they refused to comply with multiple requests from police to disperse.

Those arrested include members of the far-right organisation Adekvad and former Chief of Staff of the National Assembly Arsen Babayan.

After his release, Ruben Melikyan announced that he will now be visiting the arrested protestors, in his capacity as a lawyer.

Georgia: Not wearing mask in closed public spaces punishable with fine

Georgian lawmakers have adopted a bill penalising not wearing protective face masks in public transport and public buildings.

After Georgian President signs the new bill, individuals violating the rule will be fined with ₾20 ($7 ) while entities will face ₾500 ($164) fine.

The authorities would also fine all participants of large events like a wedding or funeral for ₾2,000 ($656).

Transport expert warns against ‘total mayhem’ on public transport in Tbilisi

Davit Meskhishvili, chair of the Georgian Transport and Road Association, a local watchdog group, harshly criticised Georgian authorities yesterday for what he described as a ‘catastrophe’ in Tbilisi’s buses.

Meskhishvili shared two images of Tbilisi buses crammed with passengers. He said he took one in the morning and another in the evening.

'It's total mayhem in public transport! Except for face masks, none of the international standards are implemented there, none! Meskhishvili wrote.

He urged the authorities to implement anti-coronavirus measures, including hiring personnel to inform commuters on safety and hygiene on the spot, doubling the number of buses, and making hand sanitiser dispensers available in all public transport vehicles.

Armenia extends State of Emergency

Armenia’s government has extended the State of Emergency (SOE). The SOE was set to expire tomorrow.

The extension of the SOE is set to last until 13 July.

As of today, Armenia has 15,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 9,298 of which are active. There are 7,000 patients being treated in their homes, while 1,800 are in hospital. Of those hospitalised, 425 are in critical condition, 100 are in extremely critical condition and 23 are on ventilators.

Economy partially reopens in North Ossetia

Authorities in North Ossetia-Alania have allowed cafes with outdoor sitting areas to reopen provided a distance between tables and individuals is observed.

Open-air markets, shops, malls, offices providing legal and financial services and multifunctional centres providing public services have also been allowed to reopen.

Local authorities will maintain a ban on mass public events except for Victory Day on 24 June.

Other restrictions have been extended until 30 June.

