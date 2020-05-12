Coronavirus live updates | Ban on entering and exiting Tbilisi lifted



Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 12 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

A number of restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia have been lifted, including the ban on entering and exiting the capital city of Tbilisi.

The ban on manufacturing has also been lifted, and factories will be re-opening. Retail stores that have an entrance directly to the street have also been allowed to re-open, with the exception of garment and shoe stores.

Outdoor recreational zones such as parks are once again open to the public.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s outgoing president, Bako Sahakyan, has signed a decree extending the Emergency Situation which has been in place in the country since 12 April and was set to expire on 12 May.

Starting today, in Krasnodar Krai, regional Multifunctional centres for the provision of public services (MFC) will reopen. These centres provide passports, ID documents, registration of property, among many other essential services.

Meanwhile, the governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratiev, has extended the region’s quarantine until 23 May.

