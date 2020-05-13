Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates | North Caucasus regions extend lockdowns

13 May 2020
Photo: Head of the Republic of Karachay-Cherkessia/Instagram
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
2h ago
13/05/2020

Summary

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

13 May 2020, 09:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 13 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Several regions of the North Caucasus extended their lockdown restrictions, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the country would begin to open up but left individual measures up to local governments. 

The heads of Karachay-Cherkessia, North Ossetia, Ingushetia, and Daghestan all announced they would extend their lockdowns. 

Thirty thousand ‘Dutch-made’ COVID-19 rapid antibody tests purchased by the Government of Georgia were actually relabelled tests produced in China, OC Media revealed.

Doubts have also been raised about whether the accuracy of the tests, sold by Dutch biotechnology firm Inzek, match Inzek’s claims.

Read the full story: ‘Dutch-made’ rapid tests sold to Georgia were relabelled Chinese tests

Georgia also announced a ₾300 million ($94 million) agricultural assistance plan, which they the government said would benefit 200,000 farmers.

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

Related Posts

Georgia recalls ambassador to Ukraine after Saakashvili appointment 
mikheil saakashvili

Georgia recalls ambassador to Ukraine after Saakashvili appointment 

‘Dutch-made’ rapid tests sold to Georgia were relabelled Chinese tests
Covid-19

‘Dutch-made’ rapid tests sold to Georgia were relabelled Chinese tests

Coronavirus live updates | Georgia announces $94 million agricultural assistance programme
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Georgia announces $94 million agricultural assistance programme

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us