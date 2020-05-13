Coronavirus live updates | North Caucasus regions extend lockdowns

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 13 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Several regions of the North Caucasus extended their lockdown restrictions, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the country would begin to open up but left individual measures up to local governments.

The heads of Karachay-Cherkessia, North Ossetia, Ingushetia, and Daghestan all announced they would extend their lockdowns.

Thirty thousand ‘Dutch-made’ COVID-19 rapid antibody tests purchased by the Government of Georgia were actually relabelled tests produced in China, OC Media revealed.

Doubts have also been raised about whether the accuracy of the tests, sold by Dutch biotechnology firm Inzek, match Inzek’s claims.

Read the full story: ‘Dutch-made’ rapid tests sold to Georgia were relabelled Chinese tests

Georgia also announced a ₾300 million ($94 million) agricultural assistance plan, which they the government said would benefit 200,000 farmers.

Read the latest stories: