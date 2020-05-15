Coronavirus live updates | Armenia extends State of Emergency



Armenia mulls sending asymptomatic patients home

According to Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, the country has an average of 150 new COVID-19 cases and 70 recoveries per day. If this trend remains stable, he said, then in 7-10 days asymptomatic patients who are being quarantined in designated hotels will be returned home to continue their quarantine there.

Torosyan stated that Armenia is one of the few countries which is still hospitalising and isolating all confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Georgia confirms 15 new cases in one day

Georgian authorities have put the village of Geta in southern Bolnisi Municipality under lockdown this morning after confirming eight new COVID-19 cases there last night.

According to Georgian authorities, they also discovered another nine cases of COVID-19 infection in the village of Mushevani, also located in Bolnisi.

This marked a spike in new confirmed cases in the country after several days in which recoveries outnumbered new cases.

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 15 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

In Georgia, no more than 10 people will be allowed to gather in public from 18 May onwards. Until that date, public gatherings that exceeded a maximum of three people are prohibited. The ban on 3+ people travelling via taxi or by private vehicles remains in place.

Georgia has also lifted the ban on entering and exiting the cities of Rustavi and Gardabani. According to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, the lockdown in the municipality of Marneuli, which was quarantined in March, will be lifted on Monday, 18 May.

Armenia has extended the State of Emergency (SOE) which has been in place in the country since 16 March for the second time. The SOE was extended for the first time on 13 April and was to expire yesterday. The extension of the SOE is set to last until 13 June.

Armenia also plans to lift restrictions on public transportation on 18 May. Meanwhile, wearing masks in public spaces will become mandatory starting 25 May.

Abkhazia’s government announced on Wednesday they plan to lift restrictions on cafes, restaurants, and gyms and to allow inter-city public transport from 15 May, in order to 'minimise' the impact of anti-coronavirus measures on the economy.

