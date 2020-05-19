Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Georgia’s Marneuli Municipality reopens

19 May 2020
Checkpoint in Marneuli. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs, Georgia.
Live

19/05/2020

Georgia lifts quarantine in eight villages in Bolnisi

3h ago
19/05/2020

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

19 May 2020, 12:34

Georgia lifts quarantine in eight villages in Bolnisi

The Georgian government has lifted the quarantine in eight villages in the southern Bolnisi Municipality.

 

Medics thermally screening residents of the village of Rachisubani. Photo: Bolnisi Municipality City Hall.

The decision came four days after the government put another village, Geta, and kept the village of Mushevani village under a strict lockdown following 15 new cases being confirmed between them. 

In addition to the few villages under stricter control, a state of emergency remains in force in Bolnsi Municipality but is due to expire along with the rest of the country on 22 May.

19 May 2020, 09:30

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 19 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday

Georgia’s Marneuli Municipality has reopened after 55 days under lockdown. People were not allowed to enter or exit Marneuli since 23 March. The municipality has been one of the hotspots of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. 

On Saturday, a number of doctors and medical workers of the Central Republican Hospital in Gudermes, Chechnya's second-largest city, apologised on camera and retracted statements they had made last week in which they discontent over a lack of personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, a Chechen man who returned from Moscow to be with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic has been missing for over a month, his mother has told OC Media. Zina Khadzhiyeva said neighbours saw her son, Eduard Khadzhiyev, being taken away by unknown men in military fatigues.

Read the full story: Man disappears in Grozny after returning to be with family during pandemic.

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

