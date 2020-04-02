Coronavirus live updates | Georgian Patriarch: Churches will not close

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Karachai Cherkessia allocates cars to volunteers

The head of Karachay-Cherkessia, Rashid Temrezov, has allocated 10 cars for the volunteers assisting pensioners in the republic, RIA Novosti reports.

Georgian Patriarch Ilia II: Churches will not close

Last night, the Georgian Orthodox Church released an appeal by Church head Patriarch Ilia II to parishioners recommending they stay outside churches during mass keeping distance from each other.

He said that limited numbers could gather inside the larger cathedrals while also keeping a distance between each other.

He promised that the elderly, ‘physically weak’, and others ‘cautious about the virus’ who wished to stay at home would be visited by a priest if wanted.

In the same statement, Ilia II added that ‘it is impossible to close the door of a church and it will remain open for those who want to visit it’.

The statement also did not include any reference to using shared spoons during the Holy Communion — a controversial religious practice amid fears of coronavirus transmission — indicating no plans to change it.

So far, it remains unclear how the Church plans to celebrate Easter on 19 April under the curfew. Traditionally, services are held from evening to early the next morning.

Yesterday, Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri said they were still in talks with the Patriarchate over this matter.

[Read on OC Media: Opinion | The conflict between Church and state during a pandemic endangers us all]

Village ‘completely isolated’ in Bolnisi Municipality

A village in Bolnisi Municipality has been quarantined in a bid to prevent coronavirus spread.

According to municipal officials, police checkpoints have been set up around the border of the village and local residents are prohibited from leaving.

The move came at the recommendations of health officials.

So far, three cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Bolnisi Municipality.

Bolnisi and the neighbouring Marneuli Municipality were themselves quarantined and cut off from the rest of the country on 23 March.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 2 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

The government of Georgia will fully cover utility bills for those consuming less than 200 kW of electricity and less than 200 cubic metres of gas. According to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, water and cleaning fees will also be fully covered.

The relief will concern utility charges in March, April and May.

In Chechnya, the first patient with coronavirus has died. The deceased is a woman born in 1938, who arrived in the republic from Moscow.

Armenia’s State Commission on the State of Emergency introduced stricter restrictions on movement that will come into force starting at midnight tonight and will last until 13 April.

All public transport both within and between municipalities will be shut down, with the exception of trains. Taxis will still be permitted to work. Those who continue to go to work are now required to carry a special form filled in by their employer.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: