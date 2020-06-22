

Daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in the South Caucasus

Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to have high daily numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases while for Georgia, the curve remains flatter compared to its South Caucasian neighbours.

Daily confirmed cases started to surge in Armenia and Azerbaijan in April.

The highest daily number of new cases, 766, was recorded in Armenia on 8 June.

Even though Azerbaijan had lower daily numbers, tables turned on 21 June as 909 new cases were registered in Azerbaijan.

The highest number of daily cases in Georgia, 43, was registered on 2 May.

As of 22 May, Armenia remains the most affected by the coronavirus, with 20,588 confirmed cases in total. It is followed by Azerbaijan with 12,729 confirmed cases and Georgia, with 908.

Russian medics arrive in Armenia

The first group of Russian physicians arrived on Sunday in Yerevan to help their Armenian colleagues in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Armenian Health Ministry, In total, 50 Russian medics are expected to go to Armenia to aid their Armenian colleagues.

With the same flight, Armenia also received medical equipment from Moscow-based charitable group Viva. Doctors and Volunteers of Armenia. The shipment included oxygen concentrators and vital signs monitors.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 22 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from over the weekend:

On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Armenia surpassed 20,000. As of today, there are 10,980 active cases in the country.

Armenian authorities have kept in place a state of emergency that was announced on 16 March, after the first 30 cases were confirmed.

On Friday, Abkhazia’s State Security Service announced that they would temporarily reopen the Enguri (Ingur) checkpoint with Georgia’s Western Samegrelo region to allow local residents to return to Abkhazia. According to them, the crossing will close again on 24 June.

The Abkhazian authorities said that they would check the health condition of returnees, without specifying further details.

On Sunday, the Head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the ‘third stage’ of rescinding anti-coronavirus restrictions would start on Monday, which would include allowing free movement within the republic.

Kadyrov reminded residents through his Telegram channel to strictly follow recommendations of health authorities: wearing face masks and observing social distance.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

