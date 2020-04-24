Coronavirus live updates | Georgia's libertarians hold anti-lockdown rally, leader detained

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

Farmers in Georgia’s Marneuli protest lockdown measures

Police clash with anti-stay-at-home protesters in North Ossetia

In pictures | Life under quarantine in Gyumri

Several churches defy Georgian Patriarchate and close churches to the public

Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims

Azerbaijan arrests journalists for ‘violating quarantine’

Analysis | Georgia follows the Japan trajectory, for now

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 24 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Armenia’s State Commission on the State of Emergency announced that the restriction on movement between provinces has been removed and that checkpoints will be dismantled. Public transportation both between and within municipalities remains prohibited.

Police in Georgia have detained Zurab Japaridze, the leader of Girchi, the Georgian libertarian party. Several other party members have also been arrested. Japaridze and his allies organised a protest rally against State of Emergency regulations in the empty lot formerly occupied by the Tbilisi hippodrome. The rally, which had nearly 500 people say they were attending on Facebook, attracted only a few dozen.

President-elect of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhaniya, was sworn on Thursday during an inauguration ceremony held by the presidential administration in Sukhumi. Abkhazian authorities said earlier that the ceremony would happen in a limited circle, without celebrations or foreign guests present due to the ongoing pandemic but that the Ambassadors of Russia, South Ossetia, and Transnistria would be among the guests.

Authorities in Azerbaijan reported on Wednesday evening that a total of 108,221 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country. The current testing rate is 5,000 people per day.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: