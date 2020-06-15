Coronavirus live updates | Domestic tourism and train travel restarts in Georgia

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Abkhazia begins to reopen economy

Abkhazia relaxed some of its anti-coronavirus measures today, allowing public events (including weddings) to be held and daily agricultural markets to reopen.

Gyms, spas, saunas, and massage parlors have also been allowed to reopen.

However, last week, Abkhazian authorities decided to keep the border with Russia closed at least until July. A ban on tourist accommodation facilities will also remain in force.

Abkhazian authorities closed movement with Russia on 8 April.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Domestic tourism and train travel restarts in Georgia

Today, the Georgian government allowed domestic tourism to resume, a measure highly touted by the authorities as the economy is expected to be hurt by diminished international visitors.

The government has said that foreign tourists will be able to visit Georgia in July, however, they are yet to confirm from which countries visitors will be allowed to travel.

Railway travel also restarted today in Georgia. Like in other means of public transport and public buildings, passengers are required to wear protective face masks. Health authorities in Georgia have also instituted thermal screening before embarking on a train.

Last week, Georgian lawmakers adopted a new bill penalising a failure to wear masks in such closed public spaces.

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 15 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments over the weekend:

On Saturday, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that plain-clothed police officers will also be monitoring the streets to ensure people are abiding by safety regulations, however, they will not approach or fine people but will call in police officers on duty stationed near them if they see any violations.

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan announced on Sunday that he will start sharing the street names of where people infected with coronavirus are residing in the hope of thwarting people from visiting neighbours or leaving their houses for non essential reasons. So far, he has shared 9 street names from across the country.

On Sunday, a group of doctors from France arrived in Yerevan to assist Armenian doctors in the fight against COVID-19. The effort came about through a collaboration between Armenia’s Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and USAID.

Official numbers of coronavirus fatalities in Karachay-Cherkessia came under scrutiny last week after a group of local residents accused the authorities of hiding the real statistics. As of today, the authorities are confirming only 10 coronavirus casualties while one of the republic’s top clinicians has alleged it was over 100.

Yesterday, Karachay-Cherkessia also recorded the highest number of new cases among the regions of the North Caucasus, registering 98 new infections.

On Saturday, Daghestan’s authorities announced the ‘first stage’ of lifting anti-coronavirus restrictions would start on Monday. They said the healthcare situation in the republic had ‘stabilised’.

The relaxed regulations announced on 13 June include reopening shops and offices.

