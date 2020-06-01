Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and family test positive for COVID-19

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this morning that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. They are self-isolating in the Prime Minister’s residence.

The PM said that they were not showing any symptoms and that he would continue to work from self-isolation.

Pashinyan said he was tested for the virus because he was planning a visit to ‘the frontlines’.

He stated that he believed he was infected during a government consultation for coronavirus prevention work during which glasses for water were set on the table by a staff member who was not wearing gloves and who has since tested positive for the virus.

This story is developing and will be updated.