Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and family test positive for COVID-19

1 June 2020
Pashinyan made the announcement in a Facebook Live broadcast.
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this morning that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. They are self-isolating in the Prime Minister’s residence.

The PM said that they were not showing any symptoms and that he would continue to work from self-isolation.

Pashinyan said he was tested for the virus because he was planning a visit to ‘the frontlines’. 

He stated that he believed he was infected during a government consultation for coronavirus prevention work during which glasses for water were set on the table by a staff member who was not wearing gloves and who has since tested positive for the virus. 

This story is developing and will be updated.

By OC Media

