Live updates | Georgian Government announces counter-rally in Tbilisi

Protests against the draft foreign agent law are continuing in Georgia, as the ruling Georgian Dream party pushes ahead with the controversial legislation.

Gharibashvili: Georgia ‘not ready’ for the EU

Ruling party chair and former prime minister Irakli Gharibashvili claimed on Saturday that Georgia was ‘not ready’ to join the European Union. Gharibashvili suggested that the foreign agent bill would consequently have no negative impact on Georgia’s prospective EU membership but that the law could also be repealed if the EU were to offer the country membership.

Protests continue over weekend, ‘permanent protest’ declared

Protests against the foreign agent law continued over the weekend in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities, including Batumi and Kutaisi. A women’s march on Saturday afternoon in Georgia’s capital city was followed by two nights of youth-led protests demanding the bill be withdrawn and the repeal of recent legislation exempting offshore assets from paying taxes when brought to Georgia.

The organisers of Saturday’s protest announced a ‘permanent protest’, stating that demonstrations would be held daily until both Georgia’s foreign agent law and controversial amendments on offshore assets were withdrawn.