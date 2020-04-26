Coronavirus live updates | First two fatalities in Karachay-Cherkessia

The latest stories:
- Azerbaijan opposition party claims nearly a dozen members arrested in last two weeks
- Farmers in Georgia’s Marneuli protest inability to sell crops
- Police clash with anti-stay-at-home protesters in North Ossetia
- In pictures | Life under quarantine in Gyumri
- Several churches defy Georgian Patriarchate and close churches to the public
- Georgian social workers forced to pay for taxis to visit domestic abuse victims
- Azerbaijan arrests journalists for ‘violating quarantine’
- Analysis | Georgia follows the Japan trajectory, for now
How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.
26 Apr 2020, 09:30
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 25 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.
The biggest developments from yesterday:
Authorities have put the Khatisopeli, Mushevani, and Vanati villages in Georgia's Bolnisi Municipality under lockdown after 19 local residents, out of 25 confirmed nationwide within the last 24 hours, tested positive for COVID-19 infection, local outlet Marneuli Radio reports.
Deputy Minister of Healthcare Viktor Gasimov said on Friday that around 300 medical workers have been infected with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. He stated that 65% of them have already recovered.
The head of Karachay-Cherkessia, Rashid Temrezov, has announced the first two deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in the republic. The deceased were both elderly, and reportedly had previously been in contact with individuals infected with COVID-19 during a family celebration.
If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!
