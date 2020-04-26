Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | First two fatalities in Karachay-Cherkessia

26 April 2020 OC Media
Cherkessk. Photo credit: Vladimir Kartavenko/Cherkessk Mayor's office website.
2min ago
26/04/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

26 Apr 2020, 09:30

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 25 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Authorities have put the Khatisopeli, Mushevani, and Vanati villages in Georgia's Bolnisi Municipality under lockdown after 19 local residents, out of 25 confirmed nationwide within the last 24 hours, tested positive for COVID-19 infection, local outlet Marneuli Radio reports.

Deputy Minister of Healthcare Viktor Gasimov said on Friday that around 300 medical workers have been infected with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. He stated that 65% of them have already recovered. 

The head of Karachay-Cherkessia, Rashid Temrezov, has announced the first two deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in the republic. The deceased were both elderly, and reportedly had previously been in contact with individuals infected with COVID-19 during a family celebration.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps! 

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

