Coronavirus live updates | First two fatalities in Karachay-Cherkessia

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 25 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

Authorities have put the Khatisopeli, Mushevani, and Vanati villages in Georgia's Bolnisi Municipality under lockdown after 19 local residents, out of 25 confirmed nationwide within the last 24 hours, tested positive for COVID-19 infection, local outlet Marneuli Radio reports.

Deputy Minister of Healthcare Viktor Gasimov said on Friday that around 300 medical workers have been infected with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. He stated that 65% of them have already recovered.

The head of Karachay-Cherkessia, Rashid Temrezov, has announced the first two deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in the republic. The deceased were both elderly, and reportedly had previously been in contact with individuals infected with COVID-19 during a family celebration.

