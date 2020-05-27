Coronavirus live updates | Georgia's public transport to operate starting Friday



Public transport to restart on Friday, as Georgia moves forward reopening

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced today that public transport will start operating again on 29 May. It had been shut down since 31 March.

He added that wearing protective face masks on public transport will be obligatory.

According to Gakharia, the government plans to restore inter-city connections on 8 June.

The Prime Minister also said that restaurants which have outside dining areas will resume operating from 1 June, and from 8 June they will be able to seat patrons indoors. Hotels will also resume work from 8 June.

From 1 June shopping centres, as well as indoor and outdoor markets, will also be allowed to reopen.

Ramzan Kadyrov reappears in public

Last night, the Telegram channel and Vkontakte account of Chechnya Head Ramzan Kadyrov and state-run local media published photos of Kadyrov chairing the anti-coronavirus task force in Grozny.

The posts follow days of speculation in Russian media about Kadyrov’s health and the possibility of him having been infected with COVID-19 and becoming hospitalised in Moscow. Since 21 May, local government-run agencies have used only old footage while mentioning Kadyrov.

Doubts over his health strengthened on 24 May, after Kadyrov congratulated Chechens on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr without appearing on camera.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 27 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia’s active cases are in the 4th week of decline since 3 May. The number yesterday stood at 183 active cases out of a total of 732 confirmed, with 537 recoveries. There have been 12 deaths.

The authorities of Abkhazia have allowed ‘citizens treated in neighbouring Georgia’ to return home starting yesterday. According to Chief Medical Officer Lyudmila Skorik, those returning will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

It is unclear if the measure will extend to residents of Abkhazia who the government does not acknowledge as citizens.

Over half the confirmed COVID-19 patients in South Ossetia have already recovered, state-owned news agency RES quoted Deputy Chief Medical Officer Anna Gagloyeva as saying. According to her, 15 of the 22 people that have recovered were discharged in the last few days, and 14 remain in treatment.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

