Coronavirus live updates | Georgian authorities outline relief eligibility

28 April 2020 OC Media
Photo: OC Media
28/04/2020

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

28 Apr 2020, 10:14

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 28 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Workers who recently became unemployed and who were not employed by a legal entity (and were not self-employed) cannot benefit from the state social assistance program, Georgia’s Deputy Health Minister Tamar Barkalaia said yesterday.

Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Sports and Culture announced that online schooling will continue until the end of May. School will recommence in September. 

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps! 

Read the latest stories:

