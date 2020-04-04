Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan to fine those violating quarantine regime

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 3 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

In Georgia, Shalva Kekelia, head of one of the churches in Tbilisi, said it was possible for the churchgoers to show up for the Easter sermon at 21:00 and leave the church at 06:00 without breaking curfew, as they would be inside the church for the curfew’s duration.

Maia Tskitishvili, the Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure, has shot down the claim.

'The rules of the curfew are quite clear and movement is restricted from 21:00 to 06:00. At the same time it is not allowed for more than three people to gather,’ she said. ‘Of course, the curfew will be violated if we have a mass gathering in a church.’

In Azerbaijan, those who violate the new measures of the special quarantine regime and leave their houses without notifying authorities will be fined ₼100-₼200 ($60-$120) and will face up to one month of administrative arrest.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has announced a curfew in the republic. From 3 April, residents are not allowed to go outside of the home between 20:00 and 08:00.

Despite a statement made by the Mufti of Daghestan, Ahmad Abdullayev, on 1 April in which he stated that it was necessary to suspend prayer at mosques, Friday prayers have taken place at several mosques in Makhachkala today. However, local residents have told OC Media that there were few worshippers.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: