Coronavirus live updates | Armenia to lift restrictions on freedom of movement  

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 4 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Armenia ’s authorities have announced that starting tomorrow it will no longer be necessary to present documents to the police to justify venturing outside of the home.

During his visit to the southern Kvemo Kartli Region on Saturday, Director of Georgia's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze urged regional officials not to relax their efforts against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

'Don't calm people down by saying everything's alright. Everything will be alright but so far, we have a lot ahead. Since it [the situation] has improved a little, people started having an illusion that that's it, we won. No, it's not like that, we're far from there', Gamkrelidze said.

Talking with editors of local news outlets on Saturday, the Head of North Ossetia , Vyacheslav Bitarov, accused believers of a conspiracy theory that connects 5G technology to the novel coronavirus of burning down a cellular phone communication tower near Vladikavkaz.

Read more on OC Media: A cellular mast burns in North Ossetia over ‘5G technology fears

Read the latest stories: