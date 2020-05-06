Coronavirus live updates | 72 medical workers infected with COVID-19 in Georgia

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 6 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Seventy-two medical workers have been infected with COVID-19, Georgia’s Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze confirmed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, according to the General Director of Tbilisi's Infectious Diseases hospital, Tengiz Tsertsvadze, Georgia has witnessed no rise of COVID-19 cases 'connected to religious festivities'.

Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry, along with the Prosecutor General's Office has stated that seven people were detained after a protest in front of the city’s executive authorities in Bilasuvar, southeastern Azerbaijan, on Monday. Two of the protestors were charged with hooliganism and disobeying the police. Five were charged with petty hooliganism.

Medical authorities in Daghestan have confirmed an additional 128 cases of COVID-19. There are now over 2000 cases of the virus in the republic.

Read the latest stories: