Coronavirus live updates | Abkhazia and Nagorno-Karabakh confirm first cases

The latest stories:
- Georgia’s homeless ‘at high risk’ during COVID-19
- Opinion | The conflict between Church and state during a pandemic endangers us all
- In pictures | Tbilisi’s first night under curfew
- Georgia introduces curfew
- Analysis | Air pollution in Tbilisi nearly halved by COVID-19 measures
- Azerbaijani students ‘beaten’ after complaining about quarantine conditions
- South Ossetia goes into quarantine
- Abkhazia to enter state of emergency from Saturday
- In pictures | Tbilisi in a state of emergency
- Azerbaijan arrests opposition activists during Covid-19 outbreak
- Azerbaijan declares ‘special quarantine regime’
- Georgia declares state of emergency
08 Apr 2020, 09:30
Summary
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 8 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.
The biggest developments from yesterday:
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured the population during a live Q&A last night that for the duration of the state of emergency no utilities will be turned off due to non-payment.
Patriarch of Georgia’s Orthodox Church, Ilia II, who was expected to lead the liturgy in the Holy Trinity cathedral as churchgoers celebrate Annunciation, stayed in because ‘doctors insisted’.
Meanwhile, in another parish, an altar boy has tested positive for COVID-19. The case has raised concerns about the Georgian Patriarchate’s continued non-compliance with Georgian health officials’ recommendations on social distancing, including using a common spoon for Holy Communion.
Around sixty citizens of Azerbaijan are stranded on the Samur bridge border crossing between Russia and Azerbaijan, and over 600 are stranded in Ukraine.
In Abkhazia, the first case of a novel coronavirus infection has been confirmed.
Nagorno-Karabakh also reported its first case of COVID-19.
