Coronavirus live updates | Abkhazia and Nagorno-Karabakh confirm first cases

8 April 2020 OC Media
Enguri Bridge, Dato Parulava/OC Media.
4min ago
08/04/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

08 Apr 2020, 09:30

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 8 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured the population during a live Q&A last night that for the duration of the state of emergency no utilities will be turned off due to non-payment. 

Patriarch of Georgia’s Orthodox Church, Ilia II, who was expected to lead the liturgy in the Holy Trinity cathedral as churchgoers celebrate Annunciation, stayed in because ‘doctors insisted’.

Meanwhile, in another parish, an altar boy has tested positive for COVID-19. The case has raised concerns about the Georgian Patriarchate’s continued non-compliance with Georgian health officials’ recommendations on social distancing, including using a common spoon for Holy Communion. 

Around sixty citizens of Azerbaijan are stranded on the Samur bridge border crossing between Russia and Azerbaijan, and over 600 are stranded in Ukraine. 

In Abkhazia, the first case of a novel coronavirus infection has been confirmed. 

Nagorno-Karabakh also reported its first case of COVID-19. 

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

